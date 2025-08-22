40-year-old star could snub AEW to join Triple H, thinks WWE veteran (Exclusive)

An ex-WWE star has generated a lot of buzz recently, with some fans believing he could be appearing in AEW soon. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks that the star in question, Karrion Kross, might return to the Stamford-based promotion itself.

Much of the community is still unsure if Karrion Kross's departure from the company is a work or not. If it is real, he might join AEW down the line. Surprisingly, Kross has mentioned that Tony Khan has not contacted him so far.

According to Vince Russo on Writing with Russo, Karrion might be hopeful of returning to WWE and joining Triple H instead.

"I really believe Kross wants to re-sign with the WWE... So, like, I don't think it's a work, but I would not be surprised if he went back there, because I think he really wants to keep that door open and hopefully renegotiate a new deal. That's just based on what he is saying. I think it's almost like he couldn't believe they rescinded the offer. I really believe he wants to have a dialogue with them, and he wants to get back to that company." [5:44 onwards]

What did the former WWE star actually say about his departure?

According to Karrion Kross, WWE rescinded the offer they gave for a renegotiation of his contract after it expired.

Speaking on the Ariel Helwani show, Kross explained that he had a short window to accept the offer, which provided little detail. The 40-year-old said:

"When I inquired about that, they were unwilling to provide that information and told me I had 24 hours to agree to the offer or they were rescinding it. So the next day we talk. I ask if they have the information. They don't. I said I can't make an informed decision without the information, and I'd like to keep the dialogue open. They rescinded the offer. That's that's actually where we're at," Kross added.

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next in Karrion Kross' career.

