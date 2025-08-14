Karrion Kross reveals if AEW has offered him a deal after his WWE departure

Karrion Kross has revealed whether or not he has received any offers from some major promotions following his departure from WWE. He has also disclosed whether AEW reached out to him.
The two-time NXT Champion's contract with the Stamford-based promotion came to an end this month. Despite the fans being vocal about wanting him to be pushed, he and his wife, Scarlett, did not re-sign with the company. Kross revealed that they were no longer offered a WWE contract.
Karrion Kross appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show earlier today. He was asked whether he had received any offers for major promotions. He confirmed that he had gotten offers, but refused to disclose their identities. The 40-year-old was asked a final question: whether AEW reached out. He denied it, saying he wasn't surprised they didn't reach out, as they might have believed his departure was a work.
They also talked about how the only thing that would confirm whether this is a work or not is whether Kross signs with a promotion not affiliated with WWE.
Karrion Kross said WWE gave him 24 hours to accept an offer
During the same interview, Karrion Kross discussed the contract negotiations he had with WWE before his eventual departure.
He mentioned that he was given a new deal but only had 24 hours to decide. Kross says he asked the promotion for more information on how the deal came to be, but they were unwilling to do so. Despite his requests, they were not privy to this, and eventually rescinded the contract offer. The same could be said about his wife's contract.
"When I inquired about that, they were unwilling to provide that information and told me I had 24 hours to agree to the offer or they were rescinding it. So, the next day we talk. I ask if they have the information. They don't. I said I can't make an informed decision without the information, and I'd like to keep the dialogue open. They rescinded the offer. That's that's actually where we're at," Kross added.
It is unclear what the future holds for Karrion Kross. Despite him hitting free agency, AEW has not added itself to the list of his potential employers. It remains to be seen if that will change anytime soon.