41-year-old star makes bold proclamation ahead of appearance for different promotion; set to take on WWE legend's son

Children of the plethora of WWE legends are now beginning to make their mark on the industry. However, Dave Finlay, son of WWE veteran Fit Finlay will have to watch out for AEW's Eddie Kingston this weekend.

NJPW's G1 Climax 33 tournament is set for tomorrow and will feature many top stars inside and outside the promotion. Kingston will take part in the C BLOCK portion of the tournament, where he'll ultimately face Dave Finlay.

Despite earlier reports claiming that The Mad King wouldn't make it in time for the conference, Eddie Kingston showed up just in time. The star boldly declared that he'd win the tournament and take the trophy back to Yonkers, New York.

"I'm humbled to be in this tournament, but I didn't come here to take part, I came here to win. That trophy is coming back with me to Yonkers, New York," Kingston claimed.

Tony Schiavone recently levied some heavy praise towards The Mad King, and not only complimented his in-ring work but claimed that Eddie Kingston is his "favorite wrestler of all time."

WWE Legend Bully Ray doesn't want Eddie Kingston to ever win a championship in AEW

Kingston recently defeated former WWE star KENTA (Hideo Itami) and is currently the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion. Many fans urged Tony Khan to crown the star with gold in AEW, but Bully Ray believes this would be a mistake.

During an episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, the WWE veteran explained why Eddie Kingston works better without championship gold.

"I never want to see Eddie Kingston win a championship. I want to see him involved in deep-rooted, personal, storylines. Yeah, maybe one day you want to pay something off and give him a little run at a championship, but what Eddie Kingston really needs – other than a story – is a heel that can breathe down his neck." (H/T WrestlingInc.)

It remains to be seen if his success in NJPW will translate over into AEW, but unfortunately, this wasn't the case for Lance Archer, who did the same a few years ago. Only time will tell, but The Mad King clearly has a massive online following.