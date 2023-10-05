41-year-old star was not satisfied with AEW booking involving Kenny Omega

Tony Khan's AEW has a stacked roster that includes many big names as well as young superstars looking to improve their game. However, this also leads to many stars falling victim to poor booking. Recently, a 41-year-old star stated his frustrations with the bad booking of his match against Kenny Omega in AEW.

The name in question is New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Jeff Cobb. The latter returned to AEW on the March 29 episode of Dynamite, where he challenged Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship.

Speaking to Ciaran on Wrestle Inn, Jeff Cobb reflected on his match against Kenny Omega:

“I wish there was a little bit more buildup to it, but I understand that me being in Japan, and especially, I think we were in the height of the New Japan Cup, so we have a three-week-long tournament to get a new contender, and it’s not like Omega could have flown back and forth or been part of the New Japan Cup because he had stuff going on. I think he was in a trios feud at that time, so it’s like he’s got stuff going on, I’ve got stuff going on."

He added:

"So the best thing I could do was just talk a little smack and hopefully people would have picked it up online and then run with it. So we did the best we could with what we were given. Hopefully, it delivered match-wise and buildup wise. But I would have preferred a little bit bigger buildup, but that’s what we were dealt with, and that’s what we ran with." [H/T Fightful]

Check out the entire video below:

WWE veteran Jim Cornette claims Tony Khan is treating Jeff Cobbs as a jobber in AEW

WWE veteran Jim Cornette has never been one to hold back on his opinions, and he has previously spoken about Jeff Cobb's booking in All Elite Wrestling. According to Cornette, Cobb is just used as a jobber in the promotion.

Speaking on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran criticized Tony Khan for the way he uses Jeff Cobb in AEW:

"This Jeff Cobb is interesting, and what they do is they bring him in every six to twelve months so that he can do a job for somebody. I haven't seen a lot of him, but I'd rather see some of him than a lot of these people I'm seeing every week, but nobody gives a sh*t because he comes in every six months and somebody beats him," Cornette said. [From 00:09 to 00:31]

Check out the entire video below:

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's take on Jeff Cobb? Let us know in the comments below.