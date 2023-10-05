Kenny Omega makes a cheeky "Edge" reference during Adam Copeland's Dynamite debut

Following his shocking debut at AEW WrestleDream PPV, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) made his first appearance on the latest episode of Dynamite, coming face-to-face with Kenny Omega.

Copeland debuted in the main event of WrestleDream when Christian Cage defeated Darby Allin for the AEW TNT Championship. Following the match, Allin and Sting suffered a vicious assault by Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne, only to be saved by Adam Copeland.

During this week's show, Renee Paquette was speaking to Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. However, Copeland interrupted the backstage interview. This was the Hall of Famer and Omega's first meeting on AEW television.

Omega, on the other hand, was initially hesitant to shake Copeland's hand but extended his hand and said:

"Good to meet you.....I gotta say, the other night you really had me on the EDGE of my seat!" - Omega said.

This was an obvious homage to the WWE name "Edge" that Adam Copeland can’t use in Tony Khan's promotion.

It was a brief but memorable interaction, setting the stage for a potential match between Kenny Omega and Adam Copeland down the road or the possibility of them teaming up together.

