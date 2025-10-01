41-year-old star talks about his injury hiatus ahead of huge match on AEW Dynamite: "This is the longest I've been out of wrestling"

A 41-year-old AEW star recently made his return on AEW Dynamite last week. It was a comeback after an injury hiatus of more than six months. Recently, the star talked about how he felt during his break from wrestling ahead of his upcoming match on Dynamite.
Orange Cassidy recently discussed his AEW return. The 41-year-old suffered a shoulder injury in March this year. On the last episode of Dynamite, he was revealed as Mark Briscoe and Hologram's mystery tag team partner against The Don Callis Family. Following an epic, it was later revealed that Cassidy will challenge Kyle Fletcher for the AEW TNT Title on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.
Speaking to the New York Post Sports, revealed that it was difficult for him to stay out as AEW continued making history. Cassidy said that it was the longest break he has taken in the last 20 years of his professional wrestling career. The former TNT Champion added that it worked as a motivation for him to get back to being a part of All Elite Wrestling's big moments.
“You learn a lot about yourself and your body when you get hurt. And I’ve been hurt quite a lot. This is the longest I’ve ever been out of wrestling in over 20 years. It was hard to watch the show while being away from it. I wasn’t there for the All In show in Texas, I wasn’t there for Australia, I wasn’t there for a lot of these big milestones. And I was part of all the other ones. So it made me feel like I needed to get back as soon as possible because how dare they do those things without me? I need to be there.” he said [H/T: Ringside News]
Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!
Check out the full interview below:
Orange Cassidy talks about working with AEW President Tony Khan
Orange Cassidy has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since the early years of the company. He has seen the rise and fall of the promotion and has been a reliable star of Tony Khan. Recently, the former TNT Champion discussed working with Khan in the past six years.
Speaking to The Sportster, The Freshly Squeezed said that Khan still works pretty close to his storylines. However, Cassidy said that the AEW President gives him the liberty to improvise his character.
"He still works very close to me about what I'm doing. It's nice to have your boss understand what you're doing and facilitate it. I could have got pigeonholed somewhere else. It could have been the same thing we see all the other times, but I think he allowed me to do this stuff because he also knew that I wanted to wrestle, too. That was nice." he said [H/T: Sportster]
The 41-year-old expressed positivity that the past six years have been amazing to work with Tony Khan, and he looks forward to the coming years down the line.
Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!