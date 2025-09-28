Tony Khan officially replaces major AEW star for a serious reason

With Tony Khan's blessing, a major AEW star has just been replaced heading into a blockbuster contest next week. This was unfortunately a serious situation, and one that was unavoidable.Hologram was set to challenge Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship next week during AEW Dynamite's 6th Anniversary Show. But this is no longer pushing through, as it was revealed that the luchador is seriously injured with no return timeline in place.Earlier tonight, Fletcher attacked him ahead of their match. It is unclear if this was where he sustained the injury or if this was just the nail in the coffin. The luchador has been dealing with some glitches caused by El Clon, so the Protostar took advantage of one to take him out.Despite coming off a major title defense against Komander during tonight's show, Kyle Fletcher is ready for another match and is looking for a replacement for Hologram. He revealed that he does not care who this is, as he'll prove nonetheless why he's the champion.AEW has announced that this will be his ally in the Conglomeration, Orange Cassidy. Just a few days ago on Dynamite, Cassidy made his long-awaited return and was able to score an impressive win over the Don Callis Family.This blockbuster match has just been added to the card for a highly anticipated Dynamite Anniversary Show. Orange Cassidy is not new to matches of this sort, as he is the longest-reigning AEW International Champion, and one who put his title on the line almost every week. This may be Fletcher's biggest challenge yet.As for Hologram, there has yet to be more information on the situation, and there have not been any reports confirming his status moving forward. It is unclear whether this is a legitimate concern, or him being written off TV to push for a storyline.