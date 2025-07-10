42-year-old star accepts Big Boom AJ’s challenge for AEW All In

Big Boom AJ put out a challenge for AEW All In this weekend, and a popular star accepted through social media. Big Boom has yet to wrestle since his last match in March.

Big Boom AJ's challenge has been answered by 42-year-old star Rocky Romero. Big Boom signed with All Elite Wrestling last year and has wrestled a total of two bouts until now. His last match happened to be at Revolution 2025, where he teamed up with The Conglomeration to defeat Johnny TV and MxM Collection.

In his recent post on X (fka Twitter), Big Boom AJ called out the Don Callis Family while promoting All In Texas for this Saturday. He vowed to take down the faction, whether it's Trent Beretta, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, Hechicero, or Rocky Romero.

Romero took notice of the challenge and accepted it without hesitation, asking Don Callis to put him against Big Boom at All In.

"Put me in Mr. Don Callis, I can’t wait to rearrange this guys face so badly he’ll be eating blended Costco hot dogs through a straw," Romero said.

Big Boom AJ believes his partner will be AEW Champion one day

Big Boom AJ, along with his son, Big Justice, has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since last year. A few months back, AJ made a huge prediction regarding Big Justice's future in pro wrestling.

During an interview with TMPT in March, Big Boom AJ claimed that Big Justice would be AEW Champion one day.

"I had to settle Big Justice down a little bit because I do think: one day, Big Justice is gonna be one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. I do think Big Justice will be AEW champion one day, but for now, we need him in our corner," AJ said.

Fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for Big Boom AJ and his family for the All In weekend.

