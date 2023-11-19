42-year-old star secretly returns to AEW by being ringside at Full Gear 2023

AEW Full Gear 2023 was jam-packed with exciting moments that kept viewers gripped throughout the show. While the attention was on the performers inside the ring, one possibly overlooked aspect of the pay-per-view is the secret return of a 42-year-old star to the promotion.

Stephen Amell is best known for his leading role in the hit series Arrow, but many wrestling fans know him for his sporadic appearances in both WWE and AEW. The acclaimed actor also competed on the original All In card, where he lost to Christopher Daniels.

A fan took to social media to post a picture of himself alongside Amell at Full Gear, marking the actor's reemergence in the promotion despite it being under somewhat different circumstances from what most people would have expected.

It's no secret that Amell has friends in All Elite Wrestling, and is a massive wrestling fan. While his appearance at Full Gear might have been unexpected, it is by no means a solid indication of an in-ring return.

Major title changes at AEW Full Gear

AEW's women's division received a huge shakeup at Full Gear. Both the Women's World Championship and TBS Title changed hands, perhaps signaling a new era for the division.

'Timeless' Toni Storm managed to dethrone Hikaru Shida and equal the Japanese star's record of being a three-time Women's World Champion in Tony Khan's promotion. However, Storm did use some underhanded tactics to score the victory.

Julia Hart became the youngest-ever champion in the company's history, at just 22 years old, after defeating Kris Statlander and Skye Blue in a well-put-together three-way match for the TBS Championship.

The House of Black member's growth throughout 2023 has been praised by many, and the recent title switch is in line with reports indicating that Hart is in store for a major push.

