42-year-old Superstar to be next to leave WWE and join Edge in AEW? Exploring the chances

Another WWE Hall of Famer who is close to Edge (aka Adam Copeland) could be next in line to sign with AEW in order to join The Rated-R Superstar there.

Edge exploded the Internet Wrestling Community by making his triumphant AEW debut at the WrestleDream PPV after a 25-year Hall of Fame career in WWE. The Rated-R Superstar is undoubtedly one of the biggest signings for Tony Khan's promotion. Meanwhile, another legend could go All Elite with him.

The Superstar in question is none other than Adam Copeland's wife, Beth Phoenix. The Glamazon is one of the greatest female wrestlers in WWE history and was also inducted into the Hall of Fame for her accomplishments. Furthermore, Beth and Adam are considered a power couple in the wrestling industry.

Expand Tweet

Following his AEW debut, The Rated-R Superstar was asked whether there is a chance Pheonix could join him on this new journey. He did not react candidly, saying he was not sure about the future. Well, there is always a possibility of Pheonix joining her husband on this new journey.

Moreover, this could very well be Adam Copeland's last run in his legendary wrestling career. Therefore, The Glamazon would definitely love to reunite with her husband like earlier this year in WWE against The Miz & Maryse and also against Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley.

Edge on the possibility of Beth Pheonix joining him in AEW

Following his triumphant All Elite debut at the AEW WrestleDream PPV, Edge sat down at the post-show media scrum to talk about a lot of things. He was also asked about the possibility of Beth Pheonix going All Elite as well, as mentioned earlier. Here is what he said about the same:

"I mean, anytime I get to be close to Beth, obviously, I'm going to, you know, be super excited about that. I don't know about the possibilities of that in the foreseeable future. But, you know, I love being around her, obviously, and we've had a blast when we did get to work together," said Adam Copeland.

Meanwhile, The Rated-R Superstar is ready to embark on his new journey with his first match already announced against Luchasaurus this Wednesday on Dynamite. Only time will tell whether Beth Phoenix will consider signing with Tony Khan's promotion in the future as well.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.