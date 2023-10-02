Edge is unsure if he can work with a 42-year-old WWE legend after joining AEW

Adam "Edge" Copeland is finally an All Elite, and AEW's newest signing answered many questions during the WrestleDream presser. When asked whether we could see him work with his wife, WWE legend Beth Phoenix, on AEW TV, Edge has a rather interesting response.

Edge made his AEW debut following WrestleDream's main event and, as confirmed, will be a full-time member of the roster moving forward. Unsurprisingly enough, Edge kicked off the media scrum with Tony Khan, and the possibility of him reuniting with Phoenix in All Elite Wrestling was mentioned.

While Copeland loved working wrestling angles with his wife, he wasn't certain it might happen anytime soon. Edge recalled the times when he wrestled alongside Beth, which have both happened in recent times in WWE. The Hall of Famer admittedly had a blast during those matches but wasn't sure whether that could be replicated in Tony Khan's company.

"I mean, anytime I get to be close to Beth, obviously, I'm going to, you know, be super excited about that. I don't know about the possibilities of that in the foreseeable future. But, you know, I love being around her, obviously, and we've had a blast when we did get to work together." [25:48 - 26:07]

AEW's Adam Copeland explains how Beth Phoenix would be instrumental to his run without people knowing

While being involved in the same storyline might not seem probable, Edge explained that Beth Phoenix lowkey influences many of his wrestling-related decisions.

The former WWE Champion stated that he always "bounced" ideas off Beth and often got invaluable feedback from his better half, which improved his on-screen performances. Adam Copeland believed that even if she wasn't with him in AEW, he would not be able to get by without The Glamazon's creative input.

The Rated-R Superstar said:

"Where she would be instrumental without even anyone knowing it is that she is my sounding board. So, if you've seen me do something and you've seen me do something work, it was always bounced off Beth, and she always gives me better ideas back. It's kind of amazing to be married to a Hall of Famer. It's pretty cool who can suplex you." [26:08 - 26:30]

Following the PPV, the promotion announced that Copeland will take on Luchasaurus on the October 10 episode of Dynamite.

