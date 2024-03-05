43-year-old star wants to face Bryan Danielson in one more match without WWE “protecting him”

A former WWE world heavyweight champion expressed his desire to square off against Bryan Danielson, with the Stamford-based promotion having no influence on the outcome as they are both no longer part of the company.

The 43-year-old star in question is Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) was one of the many wrestlers who got released from the WWE last year. Months after his release, the former World Heavyweight Champion surprised everyone by appearing at the recent NJPW Wrestle Kingdom event.

Nemeth also recently won the IWGP Global Championship. Meanwhile, Nic wants to face Bryan Danielson after their last encounter in the WWE.

During a recent interview with Monopoly Events, Nic Nemeth explained how he wanted a match against The American Dragon without WWE dictating the outcome:

“I’d like to lock horns with Daniel Bryan again, without WWE dictating the outcome and protecting him, I want a true one-on-one showdown with someone revered as one of the all-time greats, and to show the world that I’m no less exceptional. I want to go toe-to-toe with him, and for everyone to witness and realize, ‘Oh, Nic’s pretty damn good too.’ No, scratch that – I’m freaking phenomenal at this.”

Former WWE star names Bryan Danielson as the ultimate goal despite legends being on his list

The former WWE Superstar, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) admitted that while he has several Japanese legends on his list, Bryan Danielson is the one he is eyeing to face:

“That would be a dream come true. While I have a list of Japanese legends I’m eager to face to test my skills, Daniel Bryan is the ultimate goal on the horizon. I’ll lock eyes with him, lay him out with a headbutt, choke him out, make him tap – you name it, I can’t wait.” [H/T Ringside News]

Meanwhile, Nemeth is currently on a world tour of wrestling and as the IWGP Global champion, he still has so much to do in Japan. Only time will tell what's next for Nic Nemeth in his career.

