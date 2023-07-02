43-year wrestling veteran opens up on how The Young Bucks treated him during AEW visit (Exclusive) 

Wrestling veteran Ricky Morton of the Rock 'N Roll Express has given his thoughts on a current AEW tag team The Young Bucks. Morton has been in the industry for over four decades, and is one-half of the Hall of Fame Tag Team. He also talked about one of his more recent appearances on All Elite Wrestling.

Morton made appearances along with his tag team partner Robert Gibson in AEW back in 2019-2020. Coincidentally these appearances have involved The Young Bucks, starting in 2019 when they appeared during The Bucks' match at Full Gear. In 2020, they were brought back to All Elite Wrestling to be recognized for their achievements in tag team wrestling. An attack from FTR would then lead to a feud between the two duos.

Recently while on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Morton was asked in detail about his opinion on The Young Bucks, with whom he has interacted on several occasions. He discussed his personal relationship with them, which has been all good so far, as they have both treated each other with respect.

"You know I treat people the way they treat me. They treated me with the most upright respect that there could ever be. I can only judge them by the way I see them, and the way that they treat me. I have never seen them cut a line in the back. I've never seen them try to voice their opinion higher than anybody else."

He then went into detail about The Rock 'N Roll Express' appearance at AEW Full Gear back in 2019, when they came to provide assistance to The Young Bucks after they were attacked by Santana and Ortiz.

"I noticed that they were always business, and then when Robert (Gibson) and I came in there, and you know shot a little videos with us, and I did the Canadian Destroyer in one of their matches. Just me telling you about how they treated me, that's the only way that I know them, and I treat people the way they treat me. Treat me nice, and I treat you back nice, and if you're an a**hole, I treat you back like one." [6:15 -7:07]

Throwback: Rock 'N Roll Express' dream match against AEW Tag Team

Early last year, WWE Hall of Famer tag team The Rock 'N Roll Express was set to take on AEW Tag Team FTR. This hit two birds with one stone, as this was their farewell tour, and at the same time, they were able to take on a tag team they have a grudge against. This feud came as a product of an attack by FTR back in 2020.

Looking back at The Rock 'N Roll Express' recent appearances in wrestling promotions, you can definitely see why the tag team was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

