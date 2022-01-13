"History will be made" - WWE Hall of Famer weighs in ahead of dream match with AEW's FTR

Ricky Morton has taken to social media to promote his schedule ahead of the legendary Rock N' Roll Express upcoming dream match with AEW's FTR.

The WWE Hall of Famers will be seeking revenge at Big Time Wrestling's January 22nd show in South Carolina. The former AEW Tag Team Champions turned heel after a spike piledriver to Morton following their initial face run in Tony Khan's promotion.

Ricky Morton @RealRickyMorton These next two weeks are going to be fun! GCW & FTR.



History will be made. Fortunate to be apart of it. Weighing in today 209lbs. These next two weeks are going to be fun! GCW & FTR.History will be made. Fortunate to be apart of it. Weighing in today 209lbs.

Ricky Morton addressed his other upcoming bout, a GCW clash with Matt Cardona, as well as putting over the historical importance of the FTR-RnR match. The Big Time Wrestling card features other names from AEW, with Matt Hardy, Brock Anderson and Arn Anderson all advertised.

Jarrod Fritz @jfritzreflife #kellerguys #prowrestling You know it’s an honor when you can get the opportunity to work with those you look up to & inspired you to do the work you love…who will be there to check out the action next Saturday!? #RefFit You know it’s an honor when you can get the opportunity to work with those you look up to & inspired you to do the work you love…who will be there to check out the action next Saturday!? #RefFit #kellerguys #prowrestling https://t.co/hnjGeIHgzv

Are FTR the greatest tag team in AEW?

It cannot be questioned whether FTR occupies the upper echelon of tag team wrestling, a space shared by megastars such as The Young Bucks and WWE's The Usos. But who reigns supreme?

Wrestling as an art-form is subjective, with a variety of different styles. These approaches range from traditional catch-style wrestling, to the PWG spot-centric bouts fans come to expect from the Bucks.

FTR goes against the grain when it comes to tag team wrestling in this era. They put greater emphasis on the fundamentals of the craft, best described in their catchphrase "No flips, just fists."

Does that make them a better tag team than The Bucks or The Usos? While the Bucks and Usos share a similar style to the majority of their peers, it can be argued that they innovated and evolved the style to the point they stand head-and-shoulders above the rest.

AEW's FTR has remained faithful to the source material while others have deviated and innovated. That doesn't mean they are the better or the lesser team, they sit on a different podium altogether, as wrestling has and will continue to be measured in the eye of the beholder.

