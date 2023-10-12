44-year-old AEW star explains why he never signed with WWE

An AEW star recently shed light on the intriguing topic of why he never made the leap to WWE despite numerous interactions and tryouts. The star in question is none other than Prince Nana.

Nana, known for his decades-long stint in Ring of Honor, has found a new home in AEW. He has had several interactions with WWE over the years, including working with Steve Blackman. He has also had tryouts with the Global Wrestling Juggernaut.

During an appearance on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, Prince Nana discussed his previous interactions with the company and why he never ended up signing with WWE.

"A lot of interactions, I wrestled Crash Holly at Madison Square Garden, rest in peace to him. It was for a TV taping, Metal. I also worked Steve Blackman. I was there during the WWF era, before they became WWE. In between that, I had different tryouts with the company where they brought me in to tryout as a manager. They know me pretty well. I don't know exactly where I never ended up getting a job there, but I'm a believer in everything happens for a reason. I didn't think that I wouldn't make it in pro wrestling, but thank God everything fell into the place it did because I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but AEW. I never went down there," he said.

Furthermore, he said he may not have been signed with the Stamford-based promotion because of his financial situation.

"The biggest thing, they know my pockets are deep and I may not want to relocate all the way to Florida for the rest of my life. I love living in New York City, New York City is my second home outside of Ghana. It would be very hard to get me (to move)." [H/T- Fightful]

While he may not have signed with WWE, Nana has become one of the top acts on Tony Khan's promotion in recent months, working alongside Swerve Strickland in the Mogul Embassy.

AEW star Prince Nana wants former WWE NXT Champion in his faction

Prince Nana has sent an interesting offer to former WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

Speaking on an episode of AEW Unrestricted podcast, Nana said he wants Ciampa in his faction.

"There's a couple people I would bring back, but if I were to bring back just one guy to change the course of everything going on, it'd be Tommaso Ciampa. If you want to know how The Embassy works and why we have so many opportunities in the wrestling industry, a history lesson, look at the rise of Tommaso Ciampa."

Ciampa has been in a feud with Gunther. Last week, his former tag team partner, Johnny Gargano, came to his aid, saving him from a beatdown.

What are your thoughts on Prince Nana's current run in AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE