44-year-old star gives health update; says he's "hurt bad" after brutal attack on AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite saw the road to Double or Nothing heat up with several big angles to build to key matches on the card. One veteran star says he's still hurting from an in-ring beatdown on Wednesday's show.

Dynamite featured a segment where Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana came to the ring for the reveal of Swerve's Double or Nothing challenger. The Young Bucks interrupted from the big screen, teased Kenny Omega, and then introduced Christian Cage as the opponent. The Patriarchy (Cage, Killswitch, Nick Wayne) then destroyed the Mogul Embassy manager and the World Champion.

Nana did not come to the ring with Brian Cage later that night for his loss to Claudio Castagnoli. The 28-year veteran took to X today to provide an update, noting that he is hurting, but war has been declared.

"I'm still hurt bad and still recovering from this past #AEWDymamite ...War is an understatement...," Prince Nana said with the clip below.

Expand Tweet

Strickland vs. Cage for the World Championship has been confirmed for Double Or Nothing on Sunday, May 26. Christian and Swerve have never wrestled each other, but they did team up for a loss to Sting and Darby Allin at All In 2023.

No AEW Collision episode airing this week

All Elite Wrestling is faced with another sports-related preemption this weekend.

Rampage aired after Dynamite on Wednesday instead of Friday this week, and now there will be no Collision airing this Saturday night, May 4, on TNT. AEW has confirmed that Rampage and Collision will return live on Saturday, May 11 at 8pm ET, but they will air on TBS instead of TNT.

The May 11 Rampage and Collision shows will air live from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. This will be their Vancouver debut.

This will mark the third time in four weeks that Rampage has aired after Collision instead of its normal timeslot of Friday night at 10 p.m. ET. The NHL and NBA playoffs have forced the changes.

The back-to-back airings will also mark the fourth straight week that one of the WBD channels has aired a three-hour block of AEW programming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback