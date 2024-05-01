AEW Collision sees huge increase in ratings following NBA lead-in

The ratings are in, and AEW Collision saw a big increase this past week, primarily thanks to a lead-in from the NBA playoffs.

Last week was a big one for All Elite Wrestling as the company kickstarted a hostile takeover angle involving the return of Jack Perry. Additionally, Tony Khan promoted the company and its storylines throughout the NFL Draft, stirring up controversy in the process.

This week's Collision got a late start due to the NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, but that seems to have done wonders for All Elite Wrestling. The Saturday night show received an average of 621,000 viewers across its two hours of programming and scored 0.21 in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

This was a massive 35% increase over last week's 461,000 average. It was even more impressive in the demo, scoring a 62% increase over the previous episode and a staggering 75% increase over the average from the previous four weeks.

The most recent episode of AEW Collision kicked off with a promo segment from the company's new World Champion, Swerve Strickland, and also featured the return of Rey Fenix after months on the shelf due to injury.

Tony Khan hints at power struggle in AEW

Despite the ratings increase for AEW Collision, last week's episode of Dynamite struggled due to NBA competition, with the West Coast feed airing live in contrast to its usual delay.

Still, the company set several events in motion last week, which look to continue on tomorrow's episode of Dynamite. After The Young Bucks and Jack Perry orchestrated a brutal attack on Tony Khan, the latter has teased a power struggle taking place.

Speaking with TV Insider, Khan claimed that, although he's injured, he'll still attempt to run All Elite Wrestling's television programs remotely. He also teased a highly-ranked official potentially coming in to establish order after the chaos of last week:

"We all have experience working outside the office. During the lockdown, we got used to meetings on Teams and Zoom. I’ll still be overseeing AEW and managing the show remotely. As for who will be the highest-ranking official onsite, stay tuned Wednesday. It will certainly be addressed this week on TBS. This power struggle that is happening in AEW."

Interestingly, Kenny Omega is scheduled to return to television on this week's episode of the flagship show. With Khan out of action and Omega sharing EVP status with The Young Bucks, many have speculated that The Cleaner could take on the role of an authority figure.