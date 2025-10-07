45-year-old AEW star sends a message after Bayley announces a huge project

Bayley has been making rounds in the world of professional wrestling since she announced her free women's wrestling seminar. The Role Model has revealed that she wants to contribute to the growth of women's wrestling by educating experienced women about the business. This announcement quickly caught fire on the internet, sparking reactions from many pro-wrestling stars.
45-year-old AEW star Colt Cabana also shared his reaction to the former Women's Champion's campaign. The former Women's Champion announced that she will be conducting a free seminar for experienced women’s wrestlers in Orlando from December 4 to 6.
Taking to X, Cabana reshared the 36-year-old's post with a message of his own. He called it a big opportunity for the women who are striving to make a name for themselves in the world of pro-wrestling. The 45-year-old shared Bayley’s message, showing his support for what she has been doing to help the wrestling business.
"If you’re a women with any experience. Find a way down to this. Take a greyhound, train, bike… Shack up 7 in a hotel. Probably the best investment you can make AND ITS FREE!!!!" he wrote
Check out his X post below:
Britt Baker reacts to Bayley's monumental announcement
Britt Baker has been absent from All Elite Wrestling for almost a year. While there has been no major update about her return to the company, the former AEW Women's World Champion reacted to Bayley's recent announcement about the women's wrestling seminar.
Taking to Instagram, Baker shared the reel posted by The Role Model. While the story had no caption, it was enough to express Britt's support for the WWE star's campaign.
Check out Baker's Instagram story below:
Over the years, DMD has been open about opinions on women's wrestling. She has been a keen supporter of women headlining the shows. With that said, the former WWE Women's Champion's announcement is a major milestone for the women's revolution in wrestling.
