Bayley makes major announcement ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Bayley made a massive announcement ahead of this week's episode of RAW. Tonight's edition of the red brand will air live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.The Role Model took to social media ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW to make a major announcement. The former champion announced that she would be hosting a free women's wrestling seminar this December in Orlando, Florida.&quot;Hey everybody, I am very excited to share with you a passion project that I have been thinking about for a long time now, and I'm finally just going to go ahead and do it. I'm going to be running a free three-day all-women's wrestling seminar on December 4, 5, and 6 in Orlando, Florida, for experienced women only,&quot; she said.The veteran noted that this was the first time she was doing something like this and was looking forward to it.&quot;This is the first time I am doing something like this, but hopefully not the last. But I am very excited to meet everybody, very excited to read all of these emails. Please, serious inquiries only, and let's have a good time. See you guys there,&quot; she added.You can check out the veteran's announcement in the video below:Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley on the September 29 edition of WWE RAW in a singles match. The Judgment Day attacked the 36-year-old after the match, but Lyra Valkyria made the save. The Hugger then referred to Valkyria as her &quot;little idiot bird&quot; on social media after the former Women's Intercontinental Champion helped her.Former WWE writer praises Bayley's effort on RAWWrestling legend Vince Russo recently complimented Bayley for putting forth her best effort on WWE television.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo criticized the promotion's creative team and noted that the former champion's current gimmick was silly. However, he praised the former leader of Damage CTRL for doing her best to make it work.&quot;As ridiculous as this Bayley character is going to be, as bad as this is going to be, she is really committed to the bit, and she is really trying. She went above and beyond and over the top to try to get this over. But I'm sorry. I'm watching this, and it's very, very, very silly. But she is trying to get it over. I'll give her credit for trying to get it over,&quot; Russo said.FADE @FadeAwayMediaLINKIDC SPLIT PERSONALITY BAYLEY IS SO INTERESTING MAN #WWERawIt will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Bayley in the weeks ahead on RAW.