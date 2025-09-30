  • home icon
  Bayley gives major WWE star a new nickname following RAW

Bayley gives major WWE star a new nickname following RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Sep 30, 2025 19:54 GMT
The veteran was in action last night on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
The veteran was in action last night on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Bayley gave a popular WWE Superstar an unflattering new nickname following this week's edition of RAW. The former leader of Damage CTRL was in action last night on the red brand against The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match.

Roxanne Perez was ringside for the match and helped Raquel Rodriguez emerge victorious. Perez and Rodriguez then attacked Bayley following the match, but Lyra Valkyria made the save.

The Role Model took to Instagram today and referred to Valkyria as her "little idiot bird." She also shared several images from last night's episode of WWE RAW, and you can check them out in the Instagram post below.

"HAHAHAHAHAHAH MY LITTLE IDIOT BIRD BEAT UP THOSE BIG OL IDIOTS QUICKER THAN YOU CAN SAY “DING DONG”!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🪶," she wrote.
Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions until SummerSlam 2025. The duo lost the title to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at the PLE in August. Roxanne Perez replaced Liv Morgan as Women's Tag Team Champion after the 31-year-old suffered a shoulder injury on the June 16 edition of RAW.

Vince Russo comments on Bayley's new gimmick on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Bayley's new character on RAW.

The 36-year-old has been hearing the voices of her previous gimmicks in her head as of late, and Russo recently discussed her new character. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that the new gimmick was a silly idea but praised the former champion for giving it her best effort.

"As ridiculous as this Bayley character is going to be, as bad as this is going to be, she is really committed to the bit, and she is really trying. She went above and beyond and over the top to try to get this over. But I'm sorry. I'm watching this, and it's very, very, very silly. But she is trying to get it over. I'll give her credit for trying to get it over," Russo said.
It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the veteran in the weeks ahead on RAW.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

