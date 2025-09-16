Bayley earns praise from wrestling veteran despite WWE's blunder: "It's very, very, very silly" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Bayley's return. The Role Model showed up on RAW this week, amidst raucous cheers from the fans.

Lyra Valkyria was in a match against Roxanne Perez this week. Despite interference from Raquel Rodriguez, the former Women's Intercontinental Champion prevailed and planted Perez with the Nightwing. However, the heels started a beatdown on her after the match. This led to Bayley rushing down to the ring and clearing the ring. She was then about to attack Lyra before she seemingly heard some voice in her head and reverted to her hugger gimmick. The star hugged multiple people at ringside and made her way to the back.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo predicted that the new character would be really bad. He criticized the creative team, calling the new gimmick a very silly idea. But the veteran writer credited Bayley for sticking to the bit and giving it her best. He felt the Role Model showed commitment and tried her best to get the character over this week.

"As ridiculous as this Bayley character is going to be, as bad as this is going to be, she is really committed to the bit and she is really trying. She went above and beyond and over the top to try to get this over. But I'm sorry. I'm watching this and it's very, very, very silly. But she is trying to get it over. I'll give her credit for trying to get it over," Russo said.

The Role Model's return has raised several questions. With the landscape of the women's division consistently shifting, it will be interesting to see who she aligns with in the coming weeks.

