45-year-old AEW star shows off new look amid lengthy absence [Photo]

The AEW roster is currently missing a number of their stars, many of whom have been out due to injury. While once being a prominent name on television, REBEL has been off-screen for a long time but recently showed off a new look.

Despite getting into the ring a few times alongside Britt Baker, REBEL is not a wrestler. Rather, the 45-year-old has played a crucial role in Baker defeating some of her biggest opponents and is often involved in storylines.

REBEL recently took to social media to show off her new look, now sporting a blonde haircut instead of her usual black. At this stage, it's unclear if this is how she is preparing for an AEW return.

Meanwhile, fans have been going wild with speculation about who "The Devil" might end up being. While many might believe that Britt Baker is the one behind the mask, the D.M.D. has denied the rumors that she's the enigmatic person ruining MJF's life.

Britt Baker recently opened up about CM Punk's departure from AEW

The Second City Saint's return to pro wrestling during Rampage First Dance set the wrestling world on fire. During an interview with Maggie & Perloff, Britt Baker recalled Punk's debut in All Elite Wrestling and the impact it had on the promotion.

“CM Punk coming back to wrestling was one of the most historical things in All Elite Wrestling history and always will be. You can’t take that out of the wrestling books. I’m really thankful we got to work with CM Punk. I learned some stuff from him, he was always really helpful and willing to work with younger talent."

Additionally, she lamented the fact that Punk isn't with the Jacksonville-based promotion anymore.

“It didn’t work out, it wasn’t a fit, but it’s always going to be part of the AEW story. It’s just that chapter is closed now. At the end of the day, how cool was it that CM Punk was in wrestling again and got to wrestle in Chicago again?” (H/T Fightful)

Some fans are still hopeful that Punk might end up back in All Elite Wrestling at the end of the day. While that might end up happening someday, it seems like things didn't end off as badly as some fans might think.

