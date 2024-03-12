47-year-old former WWE star teases AEW return ahead of Dynamite: Big Business

A 47-year-old former WWE star has teased an AEW return ahead of Dynamite: Big Business this Wednesday. The star in question is none other than Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer.

Archer sent a message to the locker room just days before the show, which looked like a warning shot. Replying to a post from the official AEW page that was talking about how fans cannot miss Big Business, he wrote:

“Ya know what would be BIG BUSINESS? ME WHOOPIN EVERYBODY!!!! Whatcha afraid of @AEW ???”

The former WWE star was last seen in the ring at AEW Revolution in an eight-man match to determine the number 1 contender for the world championship. Wardlow ended up winning the match.

It looks like Archer wants to get even after that loss, and his social media post confirms it.

Former WWE star Lance Archer frustrated with AEW's booking

Former WWE star Lance Archer is booked to be a heel who tends to scare anyone. His character and persona certainly make it seem that way.

In a recent interview with WrestlePurists, the 47-year-old expressed frustration with his current booking. He also revealed how passionate he is about the wrestling business.

"I think it's frustrating for anyone that has a passion for anything, and then in this business, because we feel like ... sometimes we feel like it's an out of sight, out of mind scenario. But it's more, just because we're passionate. We want to be out there, we want to be performing for the people, we want to be. Whether it's in AEW or New Japan or one of the independents that I get to go and work in, which is why I do enjoy working independent shows and still going out to Japan and things like that because there are different outlets for the passion for the business of professional wrestling."

Given his frustration, it could be possible that Tony Khan has big plans, and if his social media activity is a hint, then expect big things.