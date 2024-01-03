49-year-old top AEW star looking impressively jacked in latest photo

An AEW star has seemingly started the new year with a focus on fitness. The star in question is Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy has been in the wrestling industry for over two decades. Despite being a 49-year-old star, he can perform moves no other star could ever pull off.

Recently, the former WWE Superstar took to X and posted a picture of what he weighed on the first day of 2024.

"Jan 1st, 2024 - 217 lbs," wrote Matt Hardy.

The older Hardy brother turned 49 back in September, which makes his current physique all the more impressive.

AEW star Matt Hardy reveals scrapped plans with Bray Wyatt

Matt Hardy was one of the top WWE stars in the company after his debut. The latter portrayed different gimmicks throughout his time in the Stamford-based promotion as he liked to experiment with many ideas he had.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 49-year-old star disclosed that WWE planned to form a faction that entailed himself, Jeff Hardy, and Bray Wyatt.

"They said, 'If you do come back, we've got Windham doing this Firefly Fun House where he's a comical character, and then he turns to The Fiend. What if we did something where we put you with him, with your Broken gimmick, and with Jeff, we can have him do Willow the Wisp, and you guys can be a little faction. And that was very appealing. But it's just one of those things where it was like, 'We're only gonna go that direction if you re-sign.' And it kinda got to the point where [I] thought they were using this as a hook, and I knew how Vince sees me already ... so I decided to try something else and join AEW," Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy left the Stamford-based promotion in March 2019 to sign with AEW a year later.

