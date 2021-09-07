5 things AEW got right at All Out 2021

AEW All Out will go down as one of the most memorable shows in pro-wrestling history. Stacked with great matches from top to bottom and sprinkled with surprising debuts throughout the show, All Out staked a legitimate claim to be the pay-per-view of the year.

Everyone involved in All Out should be credited for the grand success that it was. AEW got a lot of things right on the night, whether it be having the right booking decisions or the unpredictability of the entire show.

It's an unenviable job to try and pick out just five things that AEW got right at All Out, but let's take a look at what the five biggest things Tony Khan and co. got right on September 5.

#5. Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage in the main event at AEW All Out 2021

Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage will be the main event of All Out.



- Dave Meltzer

This author argued prior to All Out that CM Punk vs. Darby Allin should go on last in Chicago, but instead, it was the AEW World Championship match that was the main event. As it turned out, it was the right call.

CM Punk vs. Darby Allin was undoubtedly the most anticipated match on the show but having it to go third last allowed fans to fully appreciate CM Punk's return as well as take a breather with a lower-card Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall match. With the feeling of watching the Second City Saint in action after so long fully settled in, it allowed fans to look forward to the main event and potentially surprising debuts with a renewed energy.

As expected, the Belt Collector and Captain Charisma had an excellent match that was capped off by two excellently executed debuts. Even after four hours of action, the crowd were ready for more. All Out ended with Bryan Danielson staring down the Elite that added Adam Cole to its ranks in one of the greatest ends to a pay-per-view show ever.

So I’ve thought about it all morning and yeah…



AEW All Out probably had the best ending to a PPV… ever!



— Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) September 6, 2021

