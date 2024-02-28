5-time champion sends out a bold message ahead of potential AEW contract expiry

A popular young AEW star is facing the end of his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2024. Despite this, he has looked determined to prove himself.

A few months ago, Daniel Garcia revealed that he was in his contract year and would be doing his best to earn a new deal. He has been on a hot streak as of late, ending the year on a high note in the Continental Classic and having a five-match win streak.

During a recent appearance on the ROAR Around The Ring podcast, Daniel Garcia addressed his current contract situation with AEW. He revealed that he would deal with it in due time, but his main focus was his match at Revolution, as he was going to challenge Christian Cage for the TNT Championship.

“I’m gonna deal with it when I need to. I’m focusing on the subject at hand, and the subject at hand right now is the TNT Championship,” Garcia explained." [H/T WrestleTalk]

How did Daniel Garcia earn his match at AEW Revolution?

At one point, two men were eyeing Christian Cage's TNT Championship: his bitter rival and former best friend Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) and Daniel Garcia.

To decide who was going to be the contender, the two faced each other two weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, with the number one contender status being on the line. In the end, the match ended as a no-contest, as Christian Cage and The Patriarchy interfered. Cage went after Copeland and attacked his neck with a ConChairTo.

A week later, it was revealed that The Rated-R Superstar would be out of action heading into Revolution, which fortunately meant that Daniel Garcia would automatically be the number one contender.

Aside from a few minutes at AEW Worlds End on December 30, Christian Cage has held his TNT Championship for over five months now and looks to extend his time with the title.

Could Daniel Garcia be the one to pull it out of his hands? Give us your predictions in the comments section below.