5-time World Champion admits he felt scared of leaving WWE under Vince McMahon's regime for the third time

The switch to AEW from WWE was apparently a scary decision for former world champion Bryan Danielson.

The American Dragon made his debut in Tony Khan's Promotion on September 5, 2021, at the All Out pay-per-view, taking the wrestling world by storm. Showcasing his impressive technical wrestling prowess, he has battled the likes of Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page among others, ever since.

Despite his seamless blending in with Tony Khan's roster, the veteran recently disclosed his prior fears in a recent appearance on One Fall with Ron Funches.

"The scary part of it was stepping outside of this comfort zone that I had in WWE," Danielson said. "And also, in AEW, you see them doing some pretty risky things. I was like, I don't know if physically I can do that anymore. Over the last year-plus, I've proven to myself that I can, which is kind of one of the things I was looking for as I was 40 then, I'm 41 now, to see if I can still do some of those things to physically test myself. A lot of people, my wife included, are like, 'Why do you constantly desire to test yourself, to test your body's capabilities?' And I don't know why I have that desire, but I do." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Bryan Danielson just wanting to reclaim the ROH World Championship with all the retro footage gives me CHILLS. Bryan Danielson just wanting to reclaim the ROH World Championship with all the retro footage gives me CHILLS. https://t.co/Zw6TEBrJvm

It remains to be seen how the rest of his AEW run progresses in the coming weeks.

The AEW star was recently compared to the WWE veteran AJ Styles

The Phenomenal One and Danielson have crossed paths in several matches with each other in promotions like Ring of Honor, PWG, and IWA Mid-South.

While Bryan Danielson is certainly not lacking as a wrestler, Ric Flair believes he still falls short in comparison to AJ Styles.

In an episode of To Be The Man podcast, Flair stated the following:

"The only thing we’ve disagreed on is that he’s not AJ Styles, that’s all I’ve ever said, in my opinion. [Conrad Thompson claims Bryan is better than AJ] Yeah well that’s your opinion, I don’t. And by the way I never saw Harley Race, Bruiser Brody, Pat O’Connor, Buddy Rogers, Terry Funk, Dory Funk, Jack Brisco kick anybody with their boots repeatedly."

Only time will tell if Bryan Danielson will respond to these comments in the future.

Do you think Bryan Danielson was better off in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes