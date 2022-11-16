"He's not AJ Styles" - Ric Flair says a top AEW star is nowhere near the level of 2-time WWE Champion

WWE legend Ric Flair has gone on the record in saying that he feels AJ Styles is a better wrestler than AEW star Bryan Danielson.

Styles and Danielson have a long history with each other as they had several matches with each other in companies like Ring of Honor, PWG, and IWA Mid-South in the early 2000s before either of them hit the heights they were destined for.

Their paths would eventually cross again in WWE, where they would feud over the WWE Championship throughout 2018 and 2019. However, their finest work came in the final of the Intercontinental Championship tournament in 2020, when the two men met each other in the final and put on one of the best matches of WWE's pandemic era.

Despite both men being seen as two of the best wrestlers of their generation, Ric Flair stated on his To Be The Man podcast that he thinks the Phenomenal One is a little bit better than the American Dragon, who Flair's co-host Conrad Thompson believes is better than AJ.

"The only thing we’ve disagreed on is that he’s not AJ Styles, that’s all I’ve ever said, in my opinion. [Conrad Thompson claims Bryan is better than AJ] Yeah well that’s your opinion, I don’t. And by the way I never saw Harley Race, Bruiser Brody, Pat O’Connor, Buddy Rogers, Terry Funk, Dory Funk, Jack Brisco kick anybody with their boots repeatedly," said Flair. [From 51:57 to 52:50]

Conrad Thompson's argument against Flair was that Styles is more of an aerial wrestler than Danielson. However, the Nature Boy was quick to respond:

"Yeah, but AJ—he is a solid technician, he’s a technician. But nothing against Bryan Danielson I think he’s a hell of a guy." [From 52:53 to 53:21]

Bryan Danielson will be able to prove he's one of the best wrestlers in the world this Saturday at AEW Full Gear 2022

If there is one thing that has been lacking from Bryan Danielson's run in AEW so far, it would be championship gold. The American Dragon has been unsuccessful in claiming either the AEW or ROH World Championships so far.

However, Danielson could change all of that this Saturday at AEW Full Gear when he competes in a four-way match for the ROH World Championship against Chris Jericho, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara.

If Bryan wins the match, he will join the likes of Adam Cole, Jay Lethal, and Rush as one of only a handful of men to have held the ROH World Championship on more than one occasion.

Do you think Bryan Danielson will win the ROH World Championship this weekend at Full Gear? Let us know in the comments section down below!

