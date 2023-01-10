5-time WWE Champion allegedly copied major spot during match against rising AEW star, claims Disco Inferno

Disco Inferno has said that during their AEW Dynamite bout, Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks copied a spot from his own match with Jericho.

Jericho and Starks met for the first AEW Dynamite episode of 2023. At one stage of the contest, Jericho had Starks in the Walls of Jericho submission. Starks looked to have passed out, but at the last gasp, he survived and later won the contest.

Disco Inferno largely praised the segment in a recent episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, but he shared an anecdote about doing the same spot with Jericho before. He suggested that, unlike himself and Y2J, the AEW moment was "overboard".

"It's funny, I'm gonna put myself over, okay. They did the Boston Crab spot, did you see how much mileage they got out of the Boston Crab spot in this match? Where he had the Walls of Jericho on him and he's crawling to the ropes, bro the crowd was into it. Me and Chris [Jericho] worked on an independent when we were doing house shows together and that was his finish...bro we did it the one time, the crowd popped. They were getting with the struggle... Then bro he does- like he did that here and they went overboard with it." (2:26-3:11)

Disco and Jericho both worked for WCW in the 90s. They clashed for the Cruiserweight and Television titles several times during their time working together.

Disco Inferno has also said that fans may look at AEW's Chris Jericho as a "relic"

Chris Jericho is widely considered an active legend in the business. He has held world titles in WCW, WWE, AEW, and ROH. Some, like Disco Inferno opined recently, could even say the Canadian was a "relic."

"He is from our generation, is going to have this new generation of fans that are just gonna like constantly look at him as like a relic from the past and just like, you know, but the guy still knows what he's doing out there," said Disco. (2.13 - 2:23)

Jericho joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019 when Tony Khan launched the company. He has since held the world title and worked with a plethora of younger talent, including Ricky Starks.

