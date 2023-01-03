"Trying to elevate guys that can't carry the load" - Disco Inferno unhappy with WWE legend's direction in AEW

WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently stated his displeasure at Chris Jericho's style of working in AEW.

Chris Jericho enjoyed a chequered 30-year career that has included stints in numerous promotions. Le Champion has been at the forefront of rivalries that have been the most enduring in the history of the industry, ranging from WWE, WCW, ECW, NJPW, and AEW.

On a recent episode of the "Keepin' it 100 podcast," the former World Champion's feuds in All Elite Wrestling were discussed by Disco Inferno.

Disco claimed that even though Jericho is making every effort to raise the level of the top guys in AEW, they are unable to shoulder the load:

"Honestly, I think Ricky Starks is not going to be damaged by this at all. I will say this and this has happened with a lot of guys at AEW lot of the top guys, brother just trying to elevate guys that can't carry the load well … I mean he feuded with Kingston … that's not true MJF didn't go down the card. Who else did he feuded with … yeah, they're faction feud (The Elite)." said Disco (00.55 - 1:31)

In his opinion, The Wizard will always be viewed by fans as a relic of the past:

"He is from our generation, is going to have this new generation of fans that are just gonna like constantly look at him as like a relic from the past and just like, you know, but the guy still knows what he's doing out there. said Disco (2.13 - 2:23)

Hall of Famers, legends, and rising stars were all involved in epic feuds that rank among the finest, thanks to Chris Jericho's creative strategies.

WWE legend reacts to criticism that he is burying talent in AEW

Recent claims by a fan on Twitter that suggest Chris Jericho is burying young talent have prompted him to respond.

In response to a fan, Jericho mockingly stated that his objective was to bury potential talent and destroy the promotion.

"Ugh u & [Brian Last] have figured out my evil plan! I can't wait to bury Ricky Starks, Action Andretti, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, Sting & every other young talent in AEW. So I can achieve my goal of KILLING the company! But don't tell anybody...It's our little secret!" - The Ocho wrote.

Following their confrontation with Ricky Starks, the Jericho Appreciation Society is also expected to engage in a feud with Absolute. They will square off in this week's edition of Dynamite.

