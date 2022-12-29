Chris Jericho claps back to the idea that he's burying young talent in AEW; jokingly promises to bury WWE Hall of Famer

Chris Jericho has reacted to the suggestion that he is burying AEW talent.

Jericho is fresh off of his eighth world title reign as the ROH Champion. He only lost the title earlier this month at Final Battle before losing a week later to Action Andretti in a monumental upset at Winter is Coming.

He is set to feud with Ricky Starks as well after he and the Jericho Appreciation Society emerged to confront Absolute last week. They will face one another during an upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jericho has worked closely with a younger core of talent throughout his AEW tenure, including MJF and Jungle Boy previously. However, detractors have started to develop the belief that he is burying younger talent.

Jericho caught wind of the criticism on Twitter, satirizing the concept by saying he planned on burying young talent and killing the company. Among the "young" talent, he named 63-year-old Sting.

"Ugh u & [Brian Last] have figured out my evil plan! I can't wait to bury Ricky Starks, Action Andretti, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, Sting & every other young talent in AEW. So I can achieve my goal of KILLING the company! But don't tell anybody...It's our little secret!" - Chris Jericho wrote.

Jericho continues to work with younger talent in his JAS faction too. Both Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara are pivotal to the faction.

Chris Jericho wants to work with younger talent outside of AEW too

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



Please tell me that we are going to see Jon Moxley & Shota Umino vs Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara. 🏻



#AEW #NJPW #ForbiddenDoor Chris Jericho just hit Shota Umino in the face with a fire ball..Please tell me that we are going to see Jon Moxley & Shota Umino vs Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara. Chris Jericho just hit Shota Umino in the face with a fire ball..Please tell me that we are going to see Jon Moxley & Shota Umino vs Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara. 🙏🏻#AEW #NJPW #ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/zYQqdM6o2G

Whether he genuinely intends to bury the younger talent he works with is yet to be seen. But Jericho also has eyes for NJPW's Shota Umino for a future Tokyo Dome dream match.

They faced each other when Y2J teamed up with Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara against Umino, Wheeler Yuta, and Eddie Kingston at Forbidden Door. But Jericho recently revealed that he is interested in a rematch in the future.

"But it [Forbidden Door match] was awesome. Did the thing with [Shota] Umino because at the Tokyo Dome against Kenny [Omega], I put him in the Walls of Jericho in front of his own father, of course is Red Shoes [Unno]...and then of course afterwards, throw the fireball in his face and then maybe a future Tokyo Dome match for sure, possibly." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Jericho's team won the contest at Forbidden Door. Umino was last seen in AEW receiving a fireball to the face.

What have you made of Chris Jericho's run thus far? Let us know in the comments section below.

