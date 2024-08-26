5-time WWE champion breaks character shortly after Bryan Danielson's title win

A five-time WWE champion surprisingly broke character during a heartfelt moment after Bryan Danielson won the AEW World Title at All In 2024. The clip of the moment is going viral all over social media.

The star in question is PAC (FKA Neville). The erstwhile Neville is a one-time NXT Champion, a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, and a two-time Cruiserweight Champion. The 38-year-old star won the AEW World Trios Title alongside his Blackpool Combat Club members, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, in a Four-way London Ladder Match at All In 2024.

PAC also appeared after Bryan Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland in the main event to become the AEW World Champion. Following his triumph, The American Dragon celebrated with his wife, Brie Bella, and his kids in the ring.

Furthermore, Danielson's fellow BCC members, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC were also in the ring. While Bryan was playing with his kids in the ring, PAC seemingly broke character as he tried his best to not burst into laughter. Notably, his onscreen character is more of a serious type.

The clip of PAC breaking character at AEW All In 2024 can be viewed by clicking this LINK.

Bryan Danielson on his future after the AEW World Title win

Following a historic triumph at Wembley Stadium last night, Bryan Danielson addressed his immediate future at the post-show media scrum.

The newly crowned AEW World Champion confirmed that he would be present at the upcoming episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite and would likely make an announcement.

"Honestly, I haven't thought about my future at all past tonight. So I don't know; I don't know what's gonna happen, but I'll be there in Champaign, Illinois, [for Dynamite] on Wednesday, and between now and then, we'll figure it out, and I'm sure I'll have an announcement then," Danielson said.

It will be interesting to see what the erstwhile Daniel Bryan has in store for fans on this week's Dynamite.

