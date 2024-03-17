5-time WWE champion calls out Tony Khan on AEW Collision, makes an interesting demand

A former five-time WWE champion made his debut on the latest episode of AEW Collision and called out the company President, Tony Khan, after his victory with a sadistic demand.

The name in question is Pac (fka Neville). The 37-year-old gained prominence during his time in WWE, where he won multiple titles on the developmental brand, NXT, and the Cruiserweight Championship before he left the company in 2017 due to creative issues.

Neville later made his AEW debut in 2019 under a new name, PAC. During a recent episode of Dynamite, Pac made his in-ring return after months and ended up on the losing side in a trios match. Following his return, the star was set for a singles bout on the most recent episode of Collision.

The former AEW World Trios Champion defeated Aaron Solo after dominating him throughout the match. After his win, Pac called out the All Elite President, Tony Khan, saying he wasn't expecting this when he asked for trouble, and if TK doesn't find him trouble, he'll find it himself.

Well, considering the statement, it seems the former WWE Superstar is looking for his next target after the AEW in-ring return. Only time will tell who his next opponent will be.

