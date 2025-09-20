5-time WWE Champion makes shocking revelation about his relationship with Jon Moxley just before AEW All Out

Jon Moxley has been one of the prime antagonists of AEW as of late. His motivations have driven him to commit heinous things over the past year, and one of them included taking out a 5-time WWE Champion, Bryan Danielson, from professional wrestling. Ahead of AEW All Out, The American Dragon gave his thoughts on his current relationship with Mox.
At AEW WrestleDream 2024, Moxley and his faction, Death Riders, laid out a brutal ambush on Bryan Danielson after his AEW World Championship match. It marked the final in-ring appearance of the former World Heavyweight title holder and four-time WWE Champion. It forced Danielson out of the AEW programming for several months, and he has been at loggerheads with Moxley since then.
Recently, during the AEW All Out Zero Hour, Danielson was talking to Mox's wife, Renee Paquette, about his relationship with Jon Moxley. Paquette was expressing her bafflement over Moxley's action while revealing that she is good friends with Bryan and his wife, Brie Bella. To this statement, the former WWE star added that due to Moxley's actions, they can't go to each other's houses, and their children cannot play together.
"We can't go over to your [Renee] house anymore. Our kids can't play anymore, and all those sorts of things."
Moreover, Paquette also admitted that Moxley's actions make her feel uncomfortable, and she has no explanation for it. Danielson echoed the sentiment, hinting that the relationship between him and the Death Riders' leader is still bitter and ugly.
Jon Moxley will face Darby Allin in a high-stakes match at AEW All Out
Jon Moxley has a huge challenge ahead of him in the form of Darby Allin. The two stars have been feuding for the past few months, with Allin playing a crucial role in Moxley's downfall at All In. Therefore, tonight at All Out, the two stars will go head-to-head in a 'Coffin Match'.
Allin has claimed that he plans to write the next chapter of his career after burying Moxley and his Death Riders. Therefore, tonight's showdown becomes pretty important for the future of the two stars in All Elite Wrestling.
Over the past few weeks, both names have crossed all the limits of violence against each other. As a result, fans can expect some brutal moments from this epic showdown at Scotiabank Arena.