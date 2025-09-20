5-time WWE Champion makes shocking revelation about his relationship with Jon Moxley just before AEW All Out

Jon Moxley has been one of the prime antagonists of AEW as of late. His motivations have driven him to commit heinous things over the past year, and one of them included taking out a 5-time WWE Champion, Bryan Danielson, from professional wrestling. Ahead of AEW All Out, The American Dragon gave his thoughts on his current relationship with Mox.

Ad

At AEW WrestleDream 2024, Moxley and his faction, Death Riders, laid out a brutal ambush on Bryan Danielson after his AEW World Championship match. It marked the final in-ring appearance of the former World Heavyweight title holder and four-time WWE Champion. It forced Danielson out of the AEW programming for several months, and he has been at loggerheads with Moxley since then.

Recently, during the AEW All Out Zero Hour, Danielson was talking to Mox's wife, Renee Paquette, about his relationship with Jon Moxley. Paquette was expressing her bafflement over Moxley's action while revealing that she is good friends with Bryan and his wife, Brie Bella. To this statement, the former WWE star added that due to Moxley's actions, they can't go to each other's houses, and their children cannot play together.

Ad

Trending

"We can't go over to your [Renee] house anymore. Our kids can't play anymore, and all those sorts of things."

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

Moreover, Paquette also admitted that Moxley's actions make her feel uncomfortable, and she has no explanation for it. Danielson echoed the sentiment, hinting that the relationship between him and the Death Riders' leader is still bitter and ugly.

Jon Moxley will face Darby Allin in a high-stakes match at AEW All Out

Jon Moxley has a huge challenge ahead of him in the form of Darby Allin. The two stars have been feuding for the past few months, with Allin playing a crucial role in Moxley's downfall at All In. Therefore, tonight at All Out, the two stars will go head-to-head in a 'Coffin Match'.

Ad

Allin has claimed that he plans to write the next chapter of his career after burying Moxley and his Death Riders. Therefore, tonight's showdown becomes pretty important for the future of the two stars in All Elite Wrestling.

Over the past few weeks, both names have crossed all the limits of violence against each other. As a result, fans can expect some brutal moments from this epic showdown at Scotiabank Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More