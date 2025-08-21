  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • 5-Time WWE Champion Returns to AEW in a New Role Before Forbidden Door 2025

5-Time WWE Champion Returns to AEW in a New Role Before Forbidden Door 2025

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 21, 2025 01:03 GMT
WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world (Image via WWE
WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world (Image via WWE's X)

The recent tapings of AEW Dynamite saw the return of a former five-time WWE champion. However, he did not lace up his boots to compete inside the squared circle but to take up a completely new role.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who has headlined multiple WrestleManias in his illustrious career, is Bryan Danielson. On the August 21 edition of Dynamite, taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, The American Dragon returned to the flagship as a guest commentator to call the action for the entire night. The pop for the return of the former WWE champion was spectacular as the entire audience inside the OVO Hydro erupted in loud YES! chants.

Moreover, it was also announced before the show that Danielson will be a part of the Forbidden Door Zero Hour show. He will join the show hosts, Renee Paquette, RJ City, and Jeff Jarrett this Sunday at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

The American Dragon's full-time career came to an end at the 2024 WrestleDream event when he lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley. Following that, Danielson took a lengthy hiatus from television, although he continued to make outside and even untelevised appearances for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

He made his return on live television at the company's premier event, AEW All In Texas. Bryan Danielson came to the ring under a mask in the final moments of the Texas Death match between "Hangman" Adam Page and Jon Moxley, assisting the Millennial Cowboy to even the odds against Moxley's Death Riders cohorts.

Despite returning in a new capacity to AEW television, Bryan Danielson landing chops at All In Texas showed that he had gas left in the tank. Even though his full-time career is done, there could be a rare occasion for him to get back in the ring again, so it remains to be seen if that would happen in the future.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications