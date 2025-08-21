5-Time WWE Champion Returns to AEW in a New Role Before Forbidden Door 2025

The recent tapings of AEW Dynamite saw the return of a former five-time WWE champion. However, he did not lace up his boots to compete inside the squared circle but to take up a completely new role.The aforementioned star, who has headlined multiple WrestleManias in his illustrious career, is Bryan Danielson. On the August 21 edition of Dynamite, taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, The American Dragon returned to the flagship as a guest commentator to call the action for the entire night. The pop for the return of the former WWE champion was spectacular as the entire audience inside the OVO Hydro erupted in loud YES! chants.Moreover, it was also announced before the show that Danielson will be a part of the Forbidden Door Zero Hour show. He will join the show hosts, Renee Paquette, RJ City, and Jeff Jarrett this Sunday at the O2 Arena in London, England.The American Dragon's full-time career came to an end at the 2024 WrestleDream event when he lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley. Following that, Danielson took a lengthy hiatus from television, although he continued to make outside and even untelevised appearances for the Jacksonville-based promotion.He made his return on live television at the company's premier event, AEW All In Texas. Bryan Danielson came to the ring under a mask in the final moments of the Texas Death match between &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page and Jon Moxley, assisting the Millennial Cowboy to even the odds against Moxley's Death Riders cohorts.Despite returning in a new capacity to AEW television, Bryan Danielson landing chops at All In Texas showed that he had gas left in the tank. Even though his full-time career is done, there could be a rare occasion for him to get back in the ring again, so it remains to be seen if that would happen in the future.