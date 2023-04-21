5-time WWE Champion says he wants to see a female wrestler who doesn't shave her legs

A former WWE Champion has an interesting proposition for future female wrestlers.

For decades in the pro-wrestling industry, women have generally been presented in a particular way to conform to social standards of beauty. It is only in recent years that several women have broken free of these stereotypes to portray unique characters like Rhea Ripley. It appears that former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson wants to take it a step further.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show, Danielson spoke about a potential female character that doesn’t shave her body:

"To any female who is a professional wrestler or who would like to be a professional wrestler, I think it would be very interesting to have a female who didn't shave their legs at all or armpits or anything, and they didn't do it to look mean and like a monster. It would be better if they were more attractive and they said, 'I'm not going to conform to what society expects from me.' I realize I'm a white guy talking about feminism [laughs]. How cool would that be?" (H/T: Fightful)

The former WWE Champion recently complimented Drew Gulak

Bryan Danielson was recently asked about who he thinks is the 'pancreas of pro-wrestling.'

While high-profile names like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are certainly some of the more recognizable stars, a few less-noticed people are also important to the business. According to the American Dragon, Drew Gulak is one such example.

In an interview with RJ City on Hey EW!, Danielson called Gulak the 'pancreas of pro-wrestling.'

"This is one of the things that I do really well is I slow down so that I can think about a proper answer. One of the things about focus that's very important is the ability to tune out all the distractions and focus on who really could be the pancreas of professional wrestling and if I had to choose perhaps one person, I would say Drew Gulak." (H/T: Fightful)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Drew Gulak in WWE.

