5-time WWE champion shares one of his regrets before joining AEW

AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleDream, will emanate from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, on October 1, 2023, and the Jacksonville-based company has left no stone unturned in making it a must-watch. At the time of writing, ten matches have been announced for the show, which will be headlined by a dream match between two of the most proficient technical wrestlers in the world, Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr.

During an interview with The Stranger, Bryan Danielson talked about wrestling in Seattle and claimed he never had a great match in the Emerald City. The American Dragon said he would like to change that at WrestleDream when he takes on Sabre Jr. in front of his favorite crowd.

“One of the things that escaped me my entire career was I've never felt like I've had a really great match in Seattle,” Danielson explained. “The whole time I was in WWE, whenever we'd come to Seattle, we would really just kind of be doing nothing. I'm really looking forward to this as being my first real chance to have a really great match and in front of what, to me, is my favorite crowd to wrestle in front of in the entire world.” Bryan Danielson Said (H/t The Stranger )

Zack Sabre Jr. takes shots at Bryan Danielson ahead of AEW WrestleDream

Danielson's professional wrestling career has been full of ups and downs. From being a part of one of the most memorable WrestleMania moments ever to suffering what was thought to be a career-ending injury, the American Dragon has been through it all.

Before their match at AEW WrestleDream, Zack Sabre Jr. took shots at Danielson and referred to his most recent arm injury, which put him on the shelf for two months.

The NJPW World Television Champion asked AEW to preserve the leader of the Yes movement and make sure he made it to WrestleDream in one piece.

"WrestleDream is in two weeks. But I’m not nervous. I’m not nervous to wrestle the great Bryan Danielson. No, I’m nervous that Bryan Danielson won’t even make it to the match. Because at this point, a strong gust of wind will disintegrate Bryan Danielson, won’t it? So AEW, I’ve got a firm request for you. Make sure he gets to the bloody match. I don’t care if you need to wrap Bryan from head to bloody toe in bubble wrap. He’s got a broken arm. It was broken. Rather than putting that back in cast up, how about me mummify him in plaster cast? Better still, let’s get a bloody Zorb ball, and let’s make him sleep in it," Zack Sabre Jr. said. [H/T: Fightful]

