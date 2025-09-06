5-time WWE World Champion confirms his in-ring career is over

A five-time WWE Champion has recently addressed his career following his retirement from full-time wrestling. He also opened up on his current situation and whether he had boxes to check on his bucket list in the ring.Bryan Danielson retired last year at WrestleDream after losing the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley. He has not competed in any matches since, but has made sporadic appearances for the promotion. He was around for Forbidden Door a few weeks ago as a color commentator and has been constantly helping to promote the company.While appearing on Sen 693, Bryan Danielson was asked about his wrestling bucket list and whether he still had anything he wanted to do. He mentioned that as of now, he had done it all, as compared to his first retirement in WWE. Last year, before he retired, he felt as if his body was telling him it was time to call it a career.“There's not a single thing. I've been very fortunate in my career to have some incredible moments and all that kind of stuff. And I think when I was forced to retire before, I wasn't ready to be done. With the last six months of my wrestling career, being in as much pain as I was, that kind of put me in this thing of like, ‘Okay, you know what? I think I'm ready to be done.’&quot;The former WWE Superstar talked about how being a parent and wanting to spend time with his family played a part in this decision. He enjoyed his current situation, where he could balance his personal life with his contributions to wrestling and AEW.&quot;And now I have—like when I was forced to retire before, I was married, but we didn't have kids yet, right? And so it's like, you go home and you have that full parenting life and all that kind of stuff. It's a whole other thing, right? So yeah, I'm very fulfilled by my career. I'm very fulfilled by my life right now. And I get to stay involved in professional wrestling, which is something that I still love to this day,” said Bryan. [H/T Fightful]It has been 4 years since Bryan Danielson left WWE and debuted in AEWBryan Danielson has now hit a milestone in his career, as it has been four years since he began his affiliation with the Tony Khan-led promotion. This moment is etched in company history as arguably one of the greatest, if not the greatest, debuts of all time.At All Out 2021, Kenny Omega defeated Christian Cage during the main event. The Super Elite then attacked Christian and Jurassic Express post-match. Out came Adam Cole, making his AEW debut. In a fun swerve, he took out Jungle Boy, revealing that he was aligning with The Elite.To everyone's surprise, that night featured a double debut with Bryan Danielson coming out and taking the fight to them, coming to the aid of Cage and Jurassic Express. This confirmed that he was part of those who jumped ship from WWE.Fightful Wrestling @FightfulLINK4 years ago today at AEW All Out, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson debuted in AEW One of the greatest moments in AEW historyBryan Danielson has had a great career in both WWE and AEW. It seems that he is now in a great place, being affiliated with the latter, as he is still able to contribute to wrestling despite being retired from the ring.