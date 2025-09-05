Congratulations to former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson is a modern-day great. During his time in World Wrestling Entertainment, he won the WWE Championship four times and the World Heavyweight Championship once. Furthermore, he is a former AEW World Champion.Today marks four years since The American Dragon made his historic All Elite Wrestling debut at All Out 2021. In the pay-per-view's main event, Kenny Omega retained the AEW World Title against Christian Cage in an extraordinary bout. After its conclusion, former NXT Champion Adam Cole unexpectedly showed up. However, Tony Khan was not done.A few minutes after Cole's debut, the Leader of the Yes! Movement, Bryan Danielson made his epic debut. This was one of the greatest moments in the company's history. Congratulations go out to the former WWE star for completing four years in All Elite Wrestling.Although the 44-year-old is semi-retired, he will likely enter the squared circle again. Hopefully, that day is not too far.Bryan Danielson takes a massive shot at WWEOnce upon a time, Bryan Danielson was one of the most popular names in WWE. He main-evented WrestleMania 30 and won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Batista and Randy Orton. The Stamford-based company made him a massive star. However, in a recent appearance on Starrcast, he took shots at them.The American Dragon said that he likes watching AEW programs. However, at times, he feels that World Wrestling Entertainment is a parody of professional wrestling.&quot;Listen, I’m not afraid to be critical of a creative process. When I was in WWE I would say like, ‘Okay sometimes this feels like a parody of wrestling to me.’ I wrote that in my book that was put out by WWE. WWE seems like a parody of wrestling to me at times. I thought the last several months of AEW have been really good,&quot; said Danielson. [H/T: NoDQ]It is unlikely that the erstwhile Daniel Bryan will ever return to WWE. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.