  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Collision
  • Tony Khan officially announces rising star's AEW return after 377 days

Tony Khan officially announces rising star's AEW return after 377 days

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 05, 2025 02:00 GMT
An up-and-comer is set to return to AEW [Image Credits: AEW
An up-and-comer is set to return to AEW [Image Credits: AEW's X profile and website (allelitewrestling.com)

Tony Khan has announced the AEW return of a budding star after a hiatus of over a year. The talent in question, Tommy Billington, will be pairing up with Adam Priest against one of the company's top tag teams soon.

Ad

This week on AEW Dynamite, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler jumped Adam Copeland, sparking off a brawl with the Rated-R Superstar and his legendary teammate Christian Cage ahead of their All Out 2025 showdown against FTR later this month. The Top Guys also ended up throwing hands with Adam Priest, who had rushed to the ring with other talent and officials to break up the fracas.

Later on backstage, the reigning DPW World Champion had a confrontation with Dax and Cash, prompting the former All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions to challenge Priest and any tag partner of his choosing to battle them on the upcoming episode of Collision. Tony Khan has now announced that the 29-year-old star will take on FTR this Saturday alongside the returning Tommy Billington.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"#AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT THIS SATURDAY, 9/6!@Adam_Priest_/@Billingtons22 vs @DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR After last night’s brawl,FTR told Adam Priest to get a partner + fight them Saturday! Priest chose a name from Dax’s past: Dynamite Kid! They collide vs FTR, THIS SATURDAY!", wrote Khan.

Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:

Ad

The new Dynamite Kid was last seen in action inside an All Elite ring in a 16-person tag bout at All In : London Zero Hour last year. He is also no stranger to FTR, as he had put on a valiant effort against Dax Harwood during their one-on-one match on a May, 2024 episode of Collision.

Adam Priest has faced FTR in AEW before

Adam Priest interfered in FTR's business this week on Wednesday Night Dynamite to continue his feud with the decorated tag team after wrestling them on the August 30 episode of AEW Collision. The Alabama-native took on the "Living Legend Killers" alongside JD Drake of the WorkHorsenmen. Unfortunately, Priest was forced to tap out by Dax The Axe courtesy of a brutal submission hold.

Ad
Dax Harwood submitting Adam Priest on Collision [Image Credits : All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]
Dax Harwood submitting Adam Priest on Collision [Image Credits : All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]

It remains to be seen if Priest and Tommy Billington will get the better of FTR this Saturday.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications