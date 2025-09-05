Tony Khan officially announces rising star's AEW return after 377 days

Tony Khan has announced the AEW return of a budding star after a hiatus of over a year. The talent in question, Tommy Billington, will be pairing up with Adam Priest against one of the company's top tag teams soon.This week on AEW Dynamite, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler jumped Adam Copeland, sparking off a brawl with the Rated-R Superstar and his legendary teammate Christian Cage ahead of their All Out 2025 showdown against FTR later this month. The Top Guys also ended up throwing hands with Adam Priest, who had rushed to the ring with other talent and officials to break up the fracas.Later on backstage, the reigning DPW World Champion had a confrontation with Dax and Cash, prompting the former All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions to challenge Priest and any tag partner of his choosing to battle them on the upcoming episode of Collision. Tony Khan has now announced that the 29-year-old star will take on FTR this Saturday alongside the returning Tommy Billington.&quot;#AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT THIS SATURDAY, 9/6!@Adam_Priest_/@Billingtons22 vs @DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR After last night’s brawl,FTR told Adam Priest to get a partner + fight them Saturday! Priest chose a name from Dax’s past: Dynamite Kid! They collide vs FTR, THIS SATURDAY!&quot;, wrote Khan.Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:The new Dynamite Kid was last seen in action inside an All Elite ring in a 16-person tag bout at All In : London Zero Hour last year. He is also no stranger to FTR, as he had put on a valiant effort against Dax Harwood during their one-on-one match on a May, 2024 episode of Collision.Adam Priest has faced FTR in AEW beforeAdam Priest interfered in FTR's business this week on Wednesday Night Dynamite to continue his feud with the decorated tag team after wrestling them on the August 30 episode of AEW Collision. The Alabama-native took on the &quot;Living Legend Killers&quot; alongside JD Drake of the WorkHorsenmen. Unfortunately, Priest was forced to tap out by Dax The Axe courtesy of a brutal submission hold.Dax Harwood submitting Adam Priest on Collision [Image Credits : All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]It remains to be seen if Priest and Tommy Billington will get the better of FTR this Saturday.