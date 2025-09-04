Adam Copeland and Christian Cage get involved in huge fight; security forced to intervene

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have gotten into a major brawl tonight on AEW Dynamite. This turned chaotic to the point where security and talent backstage were forced to separate the two parties.A few weeks before Forbidden Door, the two legends finally made their long-awaited reunion. During the pay-per-view, they competed alongside one another for the first time in almost 15 years. Last time, they dealt with the Patriarchy, and now they have turned their attention to FTR.Last week. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage blindsided FTR to start AEW Dynamite and challenged them to a match at All Out, which has now been made official. This week was the opposite as Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood blindsided Adam Copeland as he was making his entrance. Christian Cage came to the aid of his partner shortly after, and all four men brawled with one another.This forced not just the security team, but some talents from both the AEW and ROH locker rooms to come out and separate them. FTR would grow frustrated and attack some of the talent, even planting one with their Mind Breaker finisher. Adam Priest, who was one of those in the ring, took offense at this and brawled with them on his own. He had to be pulled away by the other talent. This may be payback, as last weekend on Collision, Priest teamed up with JD Drake to take on FTR. Unfortunately, they ended up losing. Moments later, backstage, Adam Priest went up to them and apologized for his early actions. Cash Wheeler was not having any of this and challenged him and a mystery tag team partner to a match this Saturday. It seems that they'll have a slight hurdle to deal with before going at it with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at All Out. This may end up being a great proving ground for Priest, as he may pull off an upset and take down FTR before the pay-per-view.