  • Adam Copeland and Christian Cage get involved in huge fight; security forced to intervene

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage get involved in huge fight; security forced to intervene

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 04, 2025 02:11 GMT
Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have finally reunited [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have gotten into a major brawl tonight on AEW Dynamite. This turned chaotic to the point where security and talent backstage were forced to separate the two parties.

A few weeks before Forbidden Door, the two legends finally made their long-awaited reunion. During the pay-per-view, they competed alongside one another for the first time in almost 15 years. Last time, they dealt with the Patriarchy, and now they have turned their attention to FTR.

Last week. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage blindsided FTR to start AEW Dynamite and challenged them to a match at All Out, which has now been made official. This week was the opposite as Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood blindsided Adam Copeland as he was making his entrance. Christian Cage came to the aid of his partner shortly after, and all four men brawled with one another.

This forced not just the security team, but some talents from both the AEW and ROH locker rooms to come out and separate them. FTR would grow frustrated and attack some of the talent, even planting one with their Mind Breaker finisher.

Adam Priest, who was one of those in the ring, took offense at this and brawled with them on his own. He had to be pulled away by the other talent. This may be payback, as last weekend on Collision, Priest teamed up with JD Drake to take on FTR. Unfortunately, they ended up losing.

Moments later, backstage, Adam Priest went up to them and apologized for his early actions. Cash Wheeler was not having any of this and challenged him and a mystery tag team partner to a match this Saturday.

It seems that they'll have a slight hurdle to deal with before going at it with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at All Out. This may end up being a great proving ground for Priest, as he may pull off an upset and take down FTR before the pay-per-view.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

