Randy Orton is "really underutilized" due to a major possible reason, says WWE Hall of Famer

Randy Orton is a first-ballot future WWE Hall of Famer, but he had his fair share of troubles in the past before he became a major name in the industry. Ric Flair recently claimed that The Viper is the most underutilized talent in the company.

Randy Orton was often surrounded by controversy in his early years, whether it was breaking a few rules or violating the company's policies. Despite these issues, The Viper improved as a performer for years to come and became a reputable name backstage.

In an interview with The Escapist, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talked about his daughter, Charlotte Flair. During their conversation, Flair said Randy Orton comes close to his daughter when it comes to in-ring skills and physical shape in the Stamford-based promotion.

"The only person who I think is close to her, when he is on and healthy, when you think about in-ring timing and knowing where you are all the time, is Randy Orton. Randy’s really underutilized," Flair said.

Moreover, Flair thinks there's a possibility that Orton made somebody mad along the way, which could be one of the reasons why the 14-time WWE World Champion is underutilized as a talent in the promotion.

"I don’t know. I think maybe he made somebody mad along the way. Randy’s not afraid to say what he thinks, and that’s not always popular," Flair said. [H/T - The Escapist]

The Hall of Famer had a long career with the promotion and witnessed The Apex Predator since his early days, which means his potential statement could be true.

Cody Rhodes says Randy Orton has taken up a WWE Hall of Famer's role backstage

Randy Orton's career has spanned over two decades in the Stamford-based promotion, and The Viper clearly has a few more years left in him as an in-ring performer. Speaking on What Do You Wanna Talk About? Cody Rhodes said Orton has taken over the role of The Undertaker as the locker room leader.

"I like the idea that you’re talking about Randy Orton, who is currently kind of, I don’t think Undertaker would dislike this, but he really has become The Undertaker of this locker room. If there was a real problem, probably gonna go to Randy or Seth (Rollins). If there was somebody that I’d tell you, Little Brodie might come to TV with me sometimes, I’ll tell Little Brodie, ‘Hey, go say hi to Randy.’ That’s the number one," Rhodes said.

Randy Orton is currently feuding with Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown.

