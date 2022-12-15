5-time WWE World Champion makes surprising return to close out AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

A 5-time WWE World Champion and current AEW superstar made a surprising return to television to close out the recently concluded AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

MJF faced Ricky Starks in the main event in a winner takes all match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring and the AEW World Championship. After an excellent match that saw the former NWA star almost pick up the win with a Liger Bomb, the Salt of the Earth came out on top after delivering a Low Blow.

After the match concluded, the AEW world champion made his way back up the ramp, but Bryan Danielson's music played. The American Dragon showed up and confronted MJF on the ramp before chasing him towards the ring.

While the champion made his way out of the arena through the crowd, the former WWE Champion raised Ricky Starks' arm to close the show. Bryan Danielson was crucial in ensuring Jon Moxley didn't attack William Regal and was the first one to run out to check on the former NXT general manager after MJF attacked him.

With MJF writing Regal out of action, it seems likely that his next feud will be against the former WWE Tag Team Champion for the AEW world title. As two of the best workers in the world, this feud and the eventual match should be one for the ages.

