51-year-old AEW star opens about retirement: "I haven't had my last match"

A veteran AEW star recently weighed in on his retirement from professional wrestling, noting that he has yet to have his last match.

The star in question is Montel Vontavious Porter, who joined AEW in 2024 after asking for a release from WWE. MVP is the de facto leader of the Hurt Syndicate, which is arguably one of the most prominent factions in the promotion, and mainly plays the role of their manager. Having said that, the 51-year-old is still active in the ring and recently teamed up with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley (the Syndicate) to defeat Ricochet & the Gates of Agony in a trios street fight on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday. Recently, MVP discussed his retirement and stated that he's not had his last match yet.

During an interview with Andscape, the former United States Champion confirmed he's not retired yet, but when he does retire, he'll put someone over.

“I haven’t officially retired from in-ring action yet. I haven’t had my last match, which will come at some point. I’m going to lose to somebody and go out on my back, which is what we were always taught to do. But there’s a possibility I might be around for a while after that as a mouthpiece for a young talent that needs that,” MVP said [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]

AEW star MVP recently broke character

For those who don't know, MVP led a morally turbulent life before wrestling enabled him to turn over a new leaf and become the veteran that he is today. In a recent episode of his Marking Out podcast, the Hurt Syndicate leader discussed a TED Talk he delivered on raising awareness of men's mental health. On the podcast, he talked about showing a more vulnerable side of himself, breaking character in the process.

"I'm an ex-convict, I'm a jujitsu black belt, you know, I check a few boxes of what we consider tough guys to be, you know? And if I can put myself out there and show my vulnerability, then maybe I can inspire some other guys who are "tough guys" or "hard men" to realize that you're not alone.

At 51, MVP may not have many more years of in-ring action left. Time will tell when the veteran will retire, but for now, he's going strong.

