52-year-old RVD leaves fans dumbfounded with an ageless performance on AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer RVD made his debut for All Elite Wrestling on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, and it's safe to say that the 52-year-old impressed a lot of people.

Rob Van Dam was drafted in by his old friend Jerry Lynn to face off with FTW Champion Jack Perry, who had been running his mouth about the legacy of the title he currently holds and how ECW was a 'nothing promotion.'

This led to The Whole F'N Show accepting the challenge to face Perry in an FTW Rules match of the FTW Championship on the August 9th edition of Dynamite, marking the first time Van Dam has wrestled since April of this year.

After a back-and-forth battle that was a lot more hard-hitting than some people expected, Jack Perry retained his championship. But the real story of the match that fans on social media still can't get over is the fact that RVD, even at 52, hasn't missed a beat.

RVD still wrestles on the independent scene from time to time, but after his performance against Jack Perry, it would be hard to find a wrestling fan who would say no to seeing Rob Van Dam on TV every week.

RVD being on AEW Dynamite had special significance to Tony Khan

It's no secret that AEW president Tony Khan was a huge wrestling fan growing up, with one of his favorite promotions being ECW, the place that Rob Van Dam called home for five years of his career.

Bringing RVD to AEW was a special moment for Khan as Dave Meltzer recently revealed on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Van Dam was one of Khan's favorite wrestlers growing up, so to have him in his own company was a special moment for him.

Khan also brought in Van Dam's long-time tag team partner Sabu earlier this year, as well as a number of other ECW originals for one-off cameos over the years, such as Tommy Dreamer, Juventud Guerrera, and The Blue Meanie.

