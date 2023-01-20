53-year-old DX member believes Shawn Michaels does 'not need to make amends' with top AEW star

AEW has often been criticized for the number of former WWE Superstars they sign, who all have some baggage from the promotion for various reasons. After an AEW star's recently aired gripes about Shawn Michaels, Road Dog has now weighed in on why HBK has nothing to apologize for.

Shawn Michaels once had a bad backstage reputation, with many claiming he was difficult to work with. But in his later years, HBK has largely changed that perception, with many current AEW stars still singing his praises.

During the latest "Oh, You Didn't Know?" podcast, Road Dogg addressed Dax Harwood's statements on Shawn Michaels' behavior towards him and how he believes the veteran should sit down and talk to him about it.

"I don’t think Shawn thinks there’s any amends to be made. Here’s what I want to say: people are people, the world does not revolve around you, and how you react to what happens around you? That’s what you can control." (11:33 onward).

Road Dogg also believes that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler took their beating at RAW 25 way too seriously, and suggested that the two reevaluate the things happening in their world.

Road Dogg claims that the AEW star is the only one who still thinks about the things that happened during RAW 25

D-Generation X is arguably one of the most legendary wrestling stables of all time and has had many shows dedicated to them over the past few years. Notably, during RAW 25 the stable appeared where they brutally beat down The Revival [FTR], something which Dax seemingly holds against the stable.

During the same podcast episode, Road Dogg closed off his statements on Dax Harwood by harshly claiming that the AEW star has been blowing the situation up for over five years.

"It seems to me that you’ve taken everything that happened around you extremely personal and I don’t think anyone around you meant it the way you’ve taken it. And I think you’ve blown it up in your head for five years and you’ve made it something when it was nothing, and it still is nothing. Nobody remembers it except you." (11:56 onward).

Dax Harwood hasn't yet responded to Road Dogg at this stage, but the WWE veteran seems to be over the situation.

