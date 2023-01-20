Road Dogg believes AEW stars 'got to re-evaluate happenings in their world' following accusations being 'buried' on WWE

AEW stars, more often than not, have some history with WWE, and Road Dogg was recently involved in a back-and-forth with Dax Harwood. In response to the star's ongoing issues, the WWE Hall of Famer has now questioned why Harwood took it as personally as he has.

During their tenure in WWE, FTR were known as The Revival. While the team enjoyed much success in NXT, they were soon upset with their booking in WWE and jumped to AEW. According to Dax, the beatdown they received from D-Generation X on RAW 25 affected them deeply.

During the latest "Oh, You Didn't Know?" podcast, Road Dogg apologized to the AEW star but suggested that he do some inner searching if it affected him this much.

"One hundred percent. They took it personally. I said this on the past podcast, I apologize for not thanking you guys, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart. But if it hurt you so bad to do that, like I just – man, you’ve got to re-evaluate what’s going on in your world." [03:27 onward]

The veteran continued, suggesting that the AEW star should have been happy to be involved in the segment at all.

"The fact that you got in there and were involved in that moment, but because I didn’t thank you – maybe I don’t understand the situation – but for me I thought it was a cool spot." [03:56 onward]

Dax Harwood hasn't only been complaining about his time in WWE, as the star recently fondly recalled working with Randy Orton back in 2019.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before the show right here.

Road Dogg claimed that he was baffled by the AEW star's reaction since FTR has been making good money as wrestlers

Across the wrestling industry, FTR arguably had one of the most successful runs in 2022. The stars flew across the world, capturing the AAA, ROH, and IGWP World Tag Team Championships and holding them simultaneously.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “FTR is going to be at the Tokyo Dome, I got that confirmed. Defending the (IWGP Tag) Championships.“



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “FTR is going to be at the Tokyo Dome, I got that confirmed. Defending the (IWGP Tag) Championships.“- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/X3ZJgvM5op

During the same episode, Road Dogg showed some sympathy for Dax but also pointed out that they shouldn't take things as seriously as they do, especially when they make a lot of money.

"It baffles me and to hear him say that he went back and cried after that? Holy mackerel! That hurts my heart because of where your head’s at. It’s okay man, its phony baloney wrestling and you’re making a good living at it." [04:30 onward]

FTR's future in AEW is currently up in the air, as the duo have announced that they'll be stepping away from wrestling for some time before their contract expires. It's currently unclear whether they will even return to the promotion or not.

If you use the quotes above, please credit "Oh You Didn't Know?" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : 0 votes