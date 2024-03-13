53-year-old legend who last wrestled for WWE nearly a decade ago seemingly wants WrestleMania 40 return

A former WWE Champion seems to be open to returning to WWE and becoming a part of the biggest wrestling event of the calendar year - WrestleMania 40.

RVD has been making sporadic appearances for AEW after debuting in August 2023. The 53-year-old star was with WWE for many years, winning several top titles. He then left the promotion and featured in a plethora of other companies before returning to Stamford. He has since shifted his focus to AEW and has had some interesting matches in the promotion, including one against Swerve Strickland.

Earlier today, a Twitter user posted a tweet saying he wants RVD at WrestleMania XL.

"@TherealRVD I would love to see you compete at Mania in Philadelphia," wrote the user.

The former world champion was quick to like the post, seemingly hinting that he would love to be a part of the mega event, too.

The screenshot could be a hint about where the star's heart lies:

RVD names who should induct Paul Heyman into WWE's Hall of Fame

Speaking on his 1 of A Kind podcast, the 53-year-old star claims Tazz, Bubba Ray, and Tommy Dreamer are deserving candidates to induct Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame.

"I mean, Dreamer, Bubba, Taz, those guys know Paul a lot more than I do. They were in New York. I would see him on the weekends. They'd see him all week and they were there in the office and the production studio, helping move the TV forward, also with merchandise and just booking towns. Everything. They really worked with him, and so there's that," he said.

It will be interesting to see if WWE invites the veteran for a special appearance on the Grandest Stage of Them All come April.