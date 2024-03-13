Former WWE star makes interesting claim about Paul Heyman's potential Hall of Fame inductee

An ECW legend believes WWE can find someone better than him to induct Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 40 weekend next month.

The legend in question is Rob Van Dam. Paul Heyman has had a remarkable career in the professional wrestling industry. He made a name for himself in ECW and became one of the greatest managers of all time during his time in WWE. He has served as the manager for CM Punk, the advocate for Brock Lesnar, and is currently The Wiseman for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The legend will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next month and RVD believes the promotion can find someone better than himself to do the honors.

Speaking on his 1 of a Kind podcast, RVD claimed that there are better options than himself to induct Heyman into the Hall of Fame. The veteran said Bubba Ray Dudley, Tommy Dreamer, and Taz know more about Paul Heyman than he does.

"I think they can definitely find somebody better than me. It would be an honor, and of course if I was nominated and asked to do it, I would give it my best. I think that I would want input from other wrestlers, too that I think should have got picked probably over me. I mean, Dreamer, Bubba, Taz, those guys know Paul a lot more than I do. They were in New York. I would see him on the weekends. They'd see him all week and they were there in the office and the production studio, helping move the TV forward, also with merchandise and just booking towns. Everything. They really worked with him, and so there's that," he said. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Former WWE star Rob Van Dam comments on Paul Heyman

Rob Van Dam recently claimed that Paul Heyman is incomparable to the legends of the business that came before him.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, RVD commented on Paul Heyman being compared to other icons of wrestling. The veteran noted that the comparisons made sense but Heyman is one of a kind.

"Well, I have never thought about that you know till this moment. And, I guess he must do it in a way where all the pieces are put together in their own balance, or I just think of Paul as being Paul. And I'm looking individually and comparing him to Lou Albano, or comparing him to Freddie Blassie, and it's not something that I find like you know ridiculous to say, but at the same time you know, I just think of him as being unique." [3:53-4:35]

You can check out the video below:

Paul Heyman seemingly has an interest in managing Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion has officially signed with SmackDown on the main roster and has an incredibly bright future.