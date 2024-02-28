Paul Heyman to recruit the next member of The Bloodline? - 4 things Bron Breakker could do on WWE SmackDown this week

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will air later this week on the FOX Network. This big edition of the blue brand will take place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. According to WrestleTix on X, the show is completely sold out.

The big hook for the next edition of SmackDown is the return of The Rock. With WrestleMania season in full gear, all of the top stars are appearing on the weekly television program. This includes some of the biggest up-and-coming names too.

Bron Breakker certainly fits that bill. The Big Bad Booty Nephew recently signed with Nick Aldis' Friday Night SmackDown. He then made his in-ring debut during last week's show. Bron looked incredibly impressive and will almost certainly have a bright future.

After a strong debut, many are wondering what's next for the former NXT Champion. This article will take a look at a handful of things the son of Rick Steiner could potentially do between 8 PM and 10 PM EST on FOX this Friday.

Below are four things Bron Breakker could do on WWE SmackDown this week.

#4. He could squash another performer

Expand Tweet

As noted, Bron Breakker signed with Nick Aldis' WWE Friday Night SmackDown just a few weeks ago. The Big Bad Booty Nephew then made his official in-ring debut on the brand during last week's taped show.

Bron battled NXT star Dante Chen. Often called The Gatekeeper of NXT Level Up, Dante also made his SmackDown debut and hoped to make an impact, but he lost quickly. Needless to say, a WWE SmackDown contract probably isn't in his impending future.

This week, Triple H and the creative team may run the same general concept back. While it likely won't be Dante Chen, an undercard talent from NXT or an enhancement talent of some kind could battle Bron and lose in a quick squash match to continue establishing his dominance.

#3. Bron Breakker could team up with Baron Corbin on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

While Bron Breakker is the newest signing on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, he rose to fame on the NXT brand. While on NXT, he managed to win both the tag team titles and even the NXT Championship on two separate occasions.

His NXT Tag Team Titles win was recent, and he still holds the prized title. He is teaming up with former WWE main roster star Baron Corbin. Known as The Wolfdogs, Corbin and Breakker make for a formidable duo.

There's a chance that Bron Breakker may not be the only man from NXT Nick Aldis has signed. Aldis could have signed Corbin to a new deal too, and the two will team up full-time on SmackDown starting with a match this week. From there, they could challenge The Judgment Day or other top teams on the blue brand.

#2. He could have a segment with Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman

The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in WWE history. While the group has had a few members leave, it is arguably now stronger than ever thanks to The Rock joining Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

Interestingly, Bron Breakker has had a run-in with the group in the past. Paul Heyman appeared on NXT during a special episode last year and represented Bron Breakker for a night. WWE heavily teased Breakker being the next big thing and, more specifically, the next "Paul Heyman Guy."

When Bron appears on Friday Night SmackDown, he may be involved in a segment with Paul Heyman. In fact, with The Bloodline reaching new heights, he could be added to the stable, given that he too is a second-generation performer. Imagine The Rock, Roman Reigns, and others giving Bron their shine?

#1. Breakker could start a feud with Logan Paul

Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022

Logan Paul is the United States Champion. He won the coveted WWE title at Crown Jewel 2023 from Rey Mysterio. However, his win was mired in controversy, as it included interference and what appears to be an intentional screwjob from Rey's then-friend Santos Escobar.

There are a few superstars who are either openly gunning for Logan Paul or may be doing so following the WWE Elimination Chamber Perth Premium Live Event. Kevin Owens still wants to dethrone the champion, while Randy Orton is likely seeking revenge after The Maverick cost him a main event at WrestleMania.

Still, they may not be the only performers gunning for the reigning champion. Bron Breakker could challenge Logan to a match on SmackDown this week. The bout could take place at WrestleMania or even during a future episode of SmackDown. Regardless, don't be surprised to see the Big Bad Booty Nephew chase gold.